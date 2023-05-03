Globe Life: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Globe Life Inc. (GL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $223.6 million.…

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Globe Life Inc. (GL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $223.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the McKinney, Texas-based company said it had net income of $2.28. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were $2.53 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.47 per share.

The life and health insurance company posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.35 billion, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.36 billion.

Globe Life expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.28 to $10.52 per share.

