GLG Life Tech: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 15, 2023, 5:36 PM

RICHMOND, British Columbia (AP) — RICHMOND, British Columbia (AP) — GLG Life Tech Corp. (GLGLF) on Monday reported a loss of $4.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents.

The sweetener maker posted revenue of $1.2 million in the period.

