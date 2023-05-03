Glaukos: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — Glaukos Corp. (GKOS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $34.6…

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — Glaukos Corp. (GKOS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $34.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Aliso Viejo, California-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 61 cents per share.

The glaucoma treatments developer posted revenue of $73.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $67 million.

Glaukos expects full-year revenue in the range of $295 million to $300 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GKOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GKOS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.