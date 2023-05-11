Geospace Technologies: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Geospace Technologies Corp. (GEOS) on Thursday reported earnings of $4.6 million in its fiscal…

Geospace Technologies Corp. (GEOS) on Thursday reported earnings of $4.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 35 cents.

The maker of seismic instruments and equipment posted revenue of $31.4 million in the period.

