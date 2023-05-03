Genworth Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) on Wednesday reported profit of $62 million in…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) on Wednesday reported profit of $62 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $1.85 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.87 billion.

