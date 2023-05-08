Genie Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) on Monday reported earnings of $14.4 million in…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) on Monday reported earnings of $14.4 million in its first quarter.

The Newark, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 42 cents per share.

The provider of oil and gas energy services posted revenue of $105.3 million in the period.

