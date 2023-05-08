Live Radio
Genie Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 8, 2023

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) on Monday reported earnings of $14.4 million in its first quarter.

The Newark, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 42 cents per share.

The provider of oil and gas energy services posted revenue of $105.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNE

