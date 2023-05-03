Generac Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $12.4 million.…

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $12.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waukesha, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 63 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The generator maker posted revenue of $887.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $840.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNRC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.