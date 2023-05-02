Gartner: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gartner Inc. (IT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $295.8 million. On…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gartner Inc. (IT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $295.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $3.68. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.88 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.04 per share.

The technology information and analysis company posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period.

