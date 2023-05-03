Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Garmin: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Garmin: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 3, 2023, 7:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $202.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based company said it had profit of $1.05. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.02 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The maker of personal navigation devices posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.08 billion.

Garmin expects full-year earnings to be $5.15 per share, with revenue expected to be $5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GRMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GRMN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up