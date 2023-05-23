Garage Door Replacement: How Much It Costs and How to Install

If your garage door is looking old and outdated, it may be time to consider a replacement. A damaged or…

If your garage door is looking old and outdated, it may be time to consider a replacement. A damaged or decades-old garage door can not only affect the appearance and resale value of your home, but it could also impact its energy efficiency and the safety of you and your loved ones.

The national average cost of a garage door replacement is $1,192, according to HomeAdvisor, but the price you pay will likely vary depending on where you live, as well as the size, material and style of the garage door.

Garage Door Replacement Versus Repair

Some garage doors can last decades when they’re properly maintained, but there are instances where a full replacement may be required over a repair. “If your garage door breaks often or needs frequent repairs, it may be time to replace it altogether,” says Mallory Micetich, home care expert at home improvement network and information company Angi.

Here are some factors that may influence your decision:

— Damage. While peeling paint may only require minor repairs, signs of significant damage, such as physical damage from a car or a storm, may call for a full replacement.

— Age. Garage doors can last up to 30 years, according to HomeAdvisor, but they will eventually show signs of wear and tear. Garage doors are constantly exposed to the elements and parts may eventually crack or warp. Moisture and temperature changes can also cause the door’s springs and opener to not work properly.

— Trouble opening or closing. If your garage door is becoming harder to open or close without manual assistance, then upgrading to a new door may be the best option.

— Safety issues. Garage doors are heavy. Not only can a faulty door hurt you or your loved ones, but it can also cause damage to your house or expose you to a potential break-in.

— Rising energy bills. Garage doors are a key part of optimizing your home for energy efficiency. A properly sealed and insulated door can help keep your home at a comfortable temperature. If you notice your energy bills slowly starting to rise, your garage door could be to blame.

— Boost curb appeal. “Garage door replacements have a return on investment of nearly 94%, so replacing it can actually increase the value of your home if you plan on selling soon,” Micetich says. According to Remodeling Magazine’s 2023 Cost vs. Value Report, upgrading the garage door ranked second when compared to 22 other home remodeling projects.

What Factors Contribute to Garage Door Replacement Cost?

Micetich explains that materials and labor are the biggest contributors to the garage door replacement cost. The exact cost of the project also depends on the size, material and style of the garage door. Also, if you choose to include insulation, resize an existing door or add customizations, then the cost of the project will go up.

For example, Micetich says that single-car garages typically cost around $1,000, while two-car garages cost closer to $1,200. For labor, homeowners can expect to add an additional $300 or so to the total. “You should also consider your location when creating a budget for your project. Expect to pay more if you live in an area with a high cost of living or if you don’t live near a garage installer,” Micetich says.

According to HomeAdvisor, professionals typically price per project, including the door, labor, tracks and hardware. While the design and material may increase the cost, it won’t affect how long the job takes or the required labor.

You may also need a permit if you plan to make structural changes or install new electrical. If you live in a neighborhood with a homeowners association, there may be strict requirements for materials and designs.

Types of Garage Doors

Homeowners have several options when it comes to the type of garage door and the material it’s made from. “There are styles that fit every budget, from affordable options like standard panel or roll-up garages, to luxury styles like carriage door garages,” Micetich explains.

Here’s a breakdown of how much garage doors cost, on average, by style, according to HomeAdvisor:

Type Description Cost Range Average Standard panel A single-panel garage door with multiple hinges that folds when it slides up. Usually the cheapest option. $300-$800 $550 Tilt-up A single-panel door without hinges that does not fold but protrudes forward when it slides up. Some models can be used as a canopy when opened. $500-$1,200 $850 Roll-up These doors are made of multiple horizontal sheets (usually made of steel) which roll up at the top of the garage. $400-$1500 $950 Glass roll-up A door made up of multiple glass and aluminum panels that folds up. These have good insulation and look great but are expensive. $700-$6,900 $3,800 French doors Like interior French doors, these doors open outward. Wood French garage doors is a popular option for country-style architecture. $2,000-$5,500 $3,750 Walk-through These garage doors have a pedestrian door installed into the door itself. $700-$5,000+ $2,850 Carriage doors Carriage doors are luxury garage doors that swing in and out. These doors have been in use since horse-drawn carriages and are typically made of wood with glass windows. $1,000-$10,000 $5,500

The material and design you choose can also have a significant impact on the cost of the project. Here are some common materials and their costs, based on HomeAdvisor information:

— Wood: $1,250

— Aluminum: $1,350

— Steel: $1,300

— Fiberglass: $1,550

— Vinyl: $1,800

— Wood composite: $2,325

— Faux wood: $2,500

Some materials, like wood, may require lots of maintenance and repairs over the years. Keep these additional costs in mind when choosing garage door materials.

Manual vs. Automatic

As you would expect, manual garage doors are cheaper to install. The average cost to install a manual garage door is $600 to $2,150, according to HomeAdvisor. If you want to make it automatic, expect to pay an extra $200 to $1,300.

Is It Possible to DIY a Garage Door Replacement?

Garage door installation is a labor-intensive project so unless you have experience, it’s better to leave this job to a professional. Not only are garage doors heavy and dangerous, but the tracks must be installed correctly, the springs need to be wound and the opener should be in the right position. “Bring in a pro who can get the job done correctly to avoid harming yourself, your house or your new garage door,” Micetich advises.

