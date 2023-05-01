Gaiam: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — Gaiam Inc. (GAIA) on Monday reported a loss of $1.1 million in…

Listen now to WTOP News

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — Gaiam Inc. (GAIA) on Monday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents.

The lifestyle media company posted revenue of $19.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GAIA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GAIA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.