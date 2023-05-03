Frontier Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13 million in…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The discount airline posted revenue of $848 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $856.9 million.

