Freshpet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) on Monday reported a loss of $24.8 million in…

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) on Monday reported a loss of $24.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Secaucus, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 40 cents per share.

The seller of refrigerated fresh pet food posted revenue of $167.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $166.6 million.

Freshpet expects full-year revenue of $750 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FRPT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FRPT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.