Freightcar America: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Freightcar America Inc. (RAIL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 21 cents per share.

The rail car maker posted revenue of $81 million in the period.

Freightcar America expects full-year revenue in the range of $400 million to $430 million.

