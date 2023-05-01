Franklin Resources: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings…

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $194.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had profit of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 61 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The investment manager posted revenue of $1.93 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.83 billion.

Franklin Resources shares have risen nearly 2% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased roughly 9%. The stock has climbed slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BEN

