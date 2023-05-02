Live Radio
Franklin Electric: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2023, 8:11 AM

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $37.3 million.

The Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 79 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The water and fuel pumping systems company posted revenue of $484.6 million in the period.

Franklin Electric expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.15 billion to $2.25 billion.

