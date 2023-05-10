Franchise Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — Franchise Group, Inc. (FRG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $108.3 million…

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — Franchise Group, Inc. (FRG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $108.3 million in its first quarter.

The Delaware, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $3.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The tax preparer posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period.

