Forward Air: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 1, 2023, 5:12 PM

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) on Monday reported earnings of $36.4 million in its first quarter.

The Greeneville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $1.37 per share.

The contractor for the air cargo industry posted revenue of $427.1 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $459 million.

_____

