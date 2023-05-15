Live Radio
Fortress Biotech: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 15, 2023, 4:13 PM

BAY HARBOR ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — BAY HARBOR ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) on Monday reported a loss of $21.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bay Harbor Island, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $12.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FBIO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FBIO

