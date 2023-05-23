Live Radio
Formula Systems: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 23, 2023, 7:31 AM

OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY) on Tuesday reported earnings of $15.7 million in its first quarter.

The Or Yehuda, Israel-based company said it had net income of $1.01 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $670.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FORTY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FORTY

