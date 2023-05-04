Floor & Dcor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $71.5 million.…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $71.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 66 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.11 billion.

Floor & Dcor expects full-year earnings to be $2.55 to $2.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.61 billion to $4.75 billion.

