Flexsteel: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 1, 2023, 4:43 PM

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) on Monday reported earnings of $1.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Dubuque, Iowa-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share.

The furniture maker posted revenue of $99.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLXS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLXS

