FleetCor Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — FleetCor Technologies Inc. (FLT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $214.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $2.88. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.80 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.69 per share.

The provider of fuel card and payment products for businesses posted revenue of $901.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $881.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, FleetCor Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.02 to $4.22.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $930 million to $950 million for the fiscal second quarter.

FleetCor Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $16.95 to $17.35 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.86 billion.

