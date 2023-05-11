Fiverr: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR) on Thursday reported a loss of…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its first quarter.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 36 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The online marketplace for freelance services posted revenue of $88 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $87.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Fiverr said it expects revenue in the range of $88 million to $90 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $355 million to $365 million.

