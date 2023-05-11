First Guaranty Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — HAMMOND, La. (AP) — First Guaranty Banchshares Inc. (FGBI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.9…

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — First Guaranty Banchshares Inc. (FGBI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.9 million.

The bank, based in Hammond, Louisiana, said it had earnings of 27 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $44 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25 million, which topped Street forecasts.

