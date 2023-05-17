Live Radio
Home » Latest News » FinVolution: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FinVolution: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 17, 2023, 6:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — FinVolution Group (FINV) on Wednesday reported net income of $101.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had net income of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 36 cents per share.

The online consumer finance marketplace provider posted revenue of $444.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FINV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FINV

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up