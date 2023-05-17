FinVolution: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — FinVolution Group (FINV) on Wednesday reported net income of $101.3 million in its first…

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — FinVolution Group (FINV) on Wednesday reported net income of $101.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had net income of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 36 cents per share.

The online consumer finance marketplace provider posted revenue of $444.2 million in the period.

