Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Fidus Investment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Fidus Investment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 4, 2023, 5:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Fidus Investment Corp. (FDUS) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $15.5 million.

The Evanston, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 59 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The closed-end investment company posted revenue of $29.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FDUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FDUS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up