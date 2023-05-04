Ferrari: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — Ferrari NV (RACE) on Thursday reported profit of $318.6 million in its…

MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — Ferrari NV (RACE) on Thursday reported profit of $318.6 million in its first quarter.

The Maranello, Italy-based company said it had net income of $1.74 per share.

The luxury sports car maker posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period.

