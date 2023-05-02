Federal Signal: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income…

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $27.4 million.

The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 46 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The company that makes products ranging from street sweepers to toll booth technology for government, industrial and commercial customers posted revenue of $385.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $371.6 million.

Federal Signal expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.21 to $2.43 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

