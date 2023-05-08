Fabrinet: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Fabrinet (FN) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings…

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Fabrinet (FN) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $59.4 million.

The Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had profit of $1.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and severance costs, came to $1.94 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.89 per share.

The company that assembles optical, electro-mechanical and electronic devices for other companies posted revenue of $665.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $650.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Fabrinet expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.76 to $1.83.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $630 million to $650 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

