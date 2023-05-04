Live Radio
Expro Group Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 4, 2023, 7:16 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents.

The oil and gas pipe provider posted revenue of $339.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XPRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XPRO

