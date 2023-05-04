Expro Group Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.4 million in…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents.

The oil and gas pipe provider posted revenue of $339.3 million in the period.

