EXp World Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2023, 4:38 PM

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — EXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.5 million in its first quarter.

The Bellingham, Washington-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share.

The company posted revenue of $850.6 million in the period.

