Evolution Petroleum: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 9, 2023, 4:55 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Evolution Petroleum Corp. (EPM) on Tuesday reported net income of $14 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 42 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $36.9 million in the period.

