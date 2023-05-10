Everi Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $28.1 million.…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $28.1 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The cash access products company posted revenue of $200.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $189.4 million.

Everi Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.58 to $1.66 per share.

