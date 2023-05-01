Everest Re: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $365 million.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $9.31 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to $11.31 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $12.48 per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $3.29 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.28 billion.

