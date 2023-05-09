EverCommerce: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $20.8 million in its first…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $20.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 7 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $161.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $158.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, EverCommerce said it expects revenue in the range of $168 million to $172 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $680 million to $700 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVCM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVCM

