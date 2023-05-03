Euronet Worldwide: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $20.9 million.…

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $20.9 million.

The Leawood, Kansas-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 87 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The electronic payments and transactions processor posted revenue of $787.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $769.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EEFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EEFT

