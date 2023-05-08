Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Essential Utilities: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Essential Utilities: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 8, 2023, 6:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) on Monday reported net income of $191.4 million in its first quarter.

The Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 72 cents per share.

The water utility posted revenue of $726.5 million in the period.

Essential Utilities expects full-year earnings to be $1.85 to $1.90 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WTRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WTRG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up