Esab: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Esab Corp. (ESAB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $31.9 million.

The North Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.04 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The maker of welding and cutting equipment posted revenue of $684 million in the period.

Esab expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.85 to $4.05 per share.

