Equitrans Midstream: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2023, 6:43 AM

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $101.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 22 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $376.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ETRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ETRN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

