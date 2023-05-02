Equinox Gold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $17.4 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 3 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The gold miner posted revenue of $234.1 million in the period.

