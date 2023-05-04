Live Radio
Equinor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 4, 2023, 5:13 AM

STAVANGER NORWAY, Norway (AP) — STAVANGER NORWAY, Norway (AP) — Equinor ASA (EQNR) on Thursday reported earnings of $4.96 billion in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stavanger Norway, Norway-based company said it had net income of $1.59. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.13 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $29.22 billion in the period.

