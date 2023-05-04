Enviva: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Enviva Inc. (EVA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $116.9 million in…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Enviva Inc. (EVA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $116.9 million in its first quarter.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.75 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.72 per share.

The master limited partnership posted revenue of $269.1 million in the period.

