Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Enviva: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Enviva: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 4, 2023, 8:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Enviva Inc. (EVA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $116.9 million in its first quarter.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.75 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.72 per share.

The master limited partnership posted revenue of $269.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up