EnPro: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) on Tuesday reported earnings of $37.4 million in its first quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.79 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.95 per share.

The industrial products maker posted revenue of $282.6 million in the period.

EnPro expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.45 to $7.05 per share.

