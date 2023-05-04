Enovis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Enovis Corporation (ENOV) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.4 million in…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Enovis Corporation (ENOV) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 44 cents per share.

The manufacturing and engineering company posted revenue of $406.2 million in the period.

Enovis expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.18 to $2.32 per share.

