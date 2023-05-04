EngageSmart: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $4.1 million.…

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $4.1 million.

The Braintree, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The customer engagement software developer posted revenue of $88.4 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $86.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, EngageSmart said it expects revenue in the range of $92.5 million to $93.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $380 million to $384 million.

