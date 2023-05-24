EnerSys: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

READING, Pa. (AP) — READING, Pa. (AP) — EnerSys (ENS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $65.9 million in its fiscal…

READING, Pa. (AP) — EnerSys (ENS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $65.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reading, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.59. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.82 per share.

The maker of industrial batteries posted revenue of $989.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $175.8 million, or $4.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.71 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, EnerSys expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.77 to $1.87.

