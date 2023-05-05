Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Enerplus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Enerplus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 5, 2023, 9:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Enerplus Corp. (ERF) on Thursday reported earnings of $137.5 million in its first quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $413.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ERF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ERF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up