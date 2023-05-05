Energy Fuels: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) on Friday reported net income of $114.3 million…

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) on Friday reported net income of $114.3 million in its first quarter.

The Lakewood, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 72 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 1 cent per share.

The uranium and vanadium miner and developer posted revenue of $19.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UUUU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UUUU

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.