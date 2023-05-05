Enbridge: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Enbridge Inc. (ENB) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.34 billion. The…

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 63 cents per share.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 63 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company posted revenue of $8.93 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.33 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENB

